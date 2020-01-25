Lusaka Woman Robbed Of K300 By Armed Criminals

A 37-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Emmasdale area was yesterday robbed of K300 by three suspected armed criminals that had a sporting pistol and a Taser gun.

Two of the suspected criminals fled after neighbours were alerted of the robbery while one was caught and badly beaten by the neighbours.

The incident is said to have happened around 10:30 hours at plot number Nine, off Vubu road in Emmasdale in which a woman identified as Sabinah Ayub Patel, aged 37 years, was robbed off K300 cash by the suspects who entered her house on the pretext that they wanted to buy spices from her, deputy Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has stated.

He stated that after the suspects were allowed entry into the house, the victim asked the guard to collect the spices they ordered.

As he went in, the criminals produced a sporting pistol and Taser gun, pointed at the victim and ordered her to lay down.

Hamoonga said the guard tried to ask what was happening but was hit with the sporting gun on the forehead and ordered to lay down or they were going to shoot him.

He said the suspected criminals then demanded money from the victim and she later gave them K300.

When the maid who was washing clothes outside heard what was going on in the house, she ran outside and informed the neighbours who quickly came to Patel’s aid.

But two of the criminals sensed danger and ran away using a grey Toyota Spacio.

“One suspect, Abraham Chembe aged 37 years of unmarked house number in George compound tried to run but was caught by members of the public who beat him up and was later brought to the station where he was rushed to Chipata first level Hospital,” Hamoonga said.

He said the beaten suspect was treated and discharged and is currently in custody.

Police have since recovered a sporting gun while the injured guard, Namushi Namushi, was issued a medical report and a statement was recorded from him.