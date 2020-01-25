Sumaili Urges Zambians to Pray for Copperbelt Residents in Light of Ritual Killings

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has asked Zambians to stand in prayer for the Copperbelt Province following riots sparked by the alleged ritual killings.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka on Thursday morning, Rev Sumaili said the government is concerned about the unfortunate situation, hence President Edgar Lungu’s intervention to task the Ministries of Home Affairs and Defence to investigate the matter and restore unity.

She said peace should be nurtured in the country because in its absence, there is fear which breeds hate, violence, disorder, confusion and anxiety and affects productivity.

“I am calling for effective and fervent prayers from the children of God, intercessory teams, intercessors, families and all peace loving Zambians to arise and pray. I encourage the church mother bodies to encourage their members to pray,” Reverend Sumaili said.

She further called on all Zambians to cooperate with the defence and security wings in maintaining law and order and avoid taking the law in their own hands.

Reverend Sumaili has also warned those circulating videos where people are being murdered to stop immediately as they have the potential to spread confusion and plant seeds of violence and death.

“I encourage the people of Zambia to stand together and restore calm and peace. We will hold hands in prayer as one Zambia one nation because blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” Reverend Sumaili said.