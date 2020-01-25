Theft For Keeping Up Appearances Earns A Grade 12 Pupil A One Year Jail Sentence

A 20-year-old grade 12 pupil of Lusaka’s Ng’ombe Compound has been jailed for 12 months with hard labour by the Lusaka Magistrates Court after he was found guilty of stealing planks belonging to Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili.

But chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale has suspended the sentence for 18 months, meaning Lukama Masumba will not be in jail unless he commits a similar offence within 18 months from the date of his sentencing.

He told the court that he stole the planks valued at K1,350 for him to sell so that he could buy new clothes for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The offence was committed between December 29, 2019 and January 2, 2020.

Masumba readily pleaded guilty to the charge and asked the court for leniency to allow him to finish school, and promised to change.

Magistrate Mwale heard Masumba’s plea but cautioned him over the reasons for stealing.

“It would have made sense if you wanted to raise money for school and not buying clothes for Christmas and New Year,” said Magistrate Mwale.

Facts are that on the material day in December, Masumba stole planks from Rev. Sumaili’s property in Kalundu which was under renovation and was under the care of Frank Kauzi.

While renovations were ongoing, Mr. Kauzi called Rev. Sumaili, informing her that he had caught Masumba stealing planks at her house.

Rev. Sumaili advised Kauzi to report the matter to Ngombe police station, after which Masumba was arrested and charged after he admitted stealing.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.