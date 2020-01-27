Kafwaya Underscores PF Infrastructural Drive

And Kafwaya has said his government will endeavour to develop the railway and aviation sectors with the aim of developing the country.

Speaking on Pan African Radio’s News Feedback Programme on Sunday evening, Kafwaya, who is also Lunte member of parliament, said the government will not leave any sector underdeveloped in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).“This government under the leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants to develop these important sectors. We have set targets that we should not leave any sector underdeveloped in line with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) of not leaving anyone behind. As we develop these sectors, we are aware of the needs of our people and that is why the PF Government is keen to develop all sectors,” the minister said.He added that the government wants to ensure that the railway sector, aviation industry and the telecommunication sectors are well developed.“You will appreciate that this government has done a lot in improving these important sectors. With the reintroduction of the Zambia Airways, it will result in quality service provision in the aviation sector,” Kafwaya said.He further said the government is revamping the water transport sector due to its positive impact on the movement of goods and services.And Kafwaya also said the government is constructing communication towers across the country with the aim of improving mobile service provision in the country.He added that it is an undeniable fact that the PF government has done tremendously well in terms of improving the road network by constructing new and rehabilitating roads.