One Gunned Down, More To Go

Police in Chingola have gunned down one person suspected to be among those spraying unknown chemicals in houses.
Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso has confirmed.
Kapeso said the suspect was found with bottles containing some liquid which remains unknown.
He said the suspect failed to stop after one warning short from the office which let to them shooting him in the leg.
Kapeso has stated that due to severe bleeding the suspect died.
Meanwhile, Kapeso who has been in Chingola in the last few days said the number of people being sprayed with unknown chemicals has reduced.
He has further warned that police will not leave anything to chance until peace is restored in Chingola.
analyst
“Meanwhile, Kapeso who has been in Chingola in the last few days said the number of people being sprayed with unknown chemicals has reduced.” How is it possible that the number has reduced? The number sprayed remains the same but maybe new cases of spraying are reducing. If 20 people have been sprayed so far, then the number remains 20 and cannot reduce
CONCERNED CITIZEN
Let the police do there work don’t bring confusion with your analysis.
umuntu
“Concerned Citizen” you are too dull to understand the discussion
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Analyst you are ok. Maybe she wanted to say the number of unknown people who are spraying is reduced. And from you ba zr we also want to know some dangers of that chemicals / what happened to those peepe who were being sprayed tell us.
Bruno mars the moonshine jungle master
Analyst you are ok. Maybe she wanted to say the number of unknown people who are spraying is reduced. And from you ba zr we also want to know some dangers of that chemicals / what happened to those people who were being sprayed tell us.