Solwezi Lady Burns Boyfriend Over HIV Infection Claim

Police in Solwezi have arrested a 24- year-old woman who burnt her 53-year-old boyfriend as punishment for infecting her with HIV.

The incident is said to have happened on Saturday night between 22:00 hours and 22:30 hours at House Number 12959, Mulomba Street in Kabitaka.

North Western Police commissioner Hudson Namachila identified the suspect as Evelyn Simwinga who allegedly poured kerosene on Samuel Mumba whom she had been dating for two years, before throwing a lit match stick on him.

He said an empty two-litre container, used match stick and a partially burnt door mat were found on the scene of the crime.

“The victim has sustained multiple superficial burns on both shoulders and back part of the neck and is currently admitted at Solwezi General Hospital,” Namachila disclosed.

According to Namachila, Simwinga, who is in police custody, told officers that she burnt Mumba because he infected her with HIV.

A month ago, another Solwezi man died after his jilted lover poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.