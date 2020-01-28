From Chingola To Chilubi Island With Love.

Police in Chilubi have arrested a suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre for being in possession of offensive weapons.
Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene confirmed the arrest of Edward Mpemba of Chifubu township of Ndola in a telephone interview from Chilubi this evening.
Mr. Mweene disclosed that Mpemba was found with the weapons at Mucinshi Market at Chilubi Island. He said the suspect is currently in police detention and will be charged accordingly.
The Police Commissioner has since reiterated his warning to political parties against instigating violence ahead of the Chilubi Parliamentary by-election slated for February 13, 2020.
He said over 600 uniformed and non-uniformed police officers have been deployed to both Chilubi Island and Mainland to ensure violence free election campaigns.
Mr. Mweene said Police have since intensified patrols ahead of the election.
Five political parties namely PF, UPND, NDC, PAC and UPPZ are taking part in the by-election. The Chilubi Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the area MP Rosaria Fundanga last November.
