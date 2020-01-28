NATURAL HEALTH: Inondo Is More Than Just A Traditional Delicacy

By Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.

Unlike in the past when elders had to fight over a gizzard, today we can find a pack at a very affordable price in most supermarkets. This traditional chicken delicacy is actually one of the most nutritious parts of chicken.

It is so high in protein such that one plate of 8 gizzards with your nshima can satisfy up to 80% of your daily recommended value. When your body breaks down proteins, they become amino acids which are important for muscle and tissue development.

A topic of great interest today is that of a healthy eating lifestyle as it helps us to prevent non communicable diseases (NCDs) and inondo is great meat as it is low in fat but high in vitamins.

It contains several vitamins including Vitamin B12 which is essential for brain function and forming white blood cells, niacin which is good for circulation and producing hormones and riboflavin which keeps your skin and hair healthy.

This delicacy will lead to increased levels of iron which helps your body form red blood cells, phosphorus which benefits heart and muscle function and zinc which improves immune system functions.

A meal of traditional vegetables and inondo will not cost you that much but will help you prevent NCDs such as diabetes, cancers and cardiovascular diseases.

NCDs are overtaking infectious diseases in terms of global mortality rates, and deaths from NCDs are forecast to exceed mortality from infectious, maternal and child diseases even in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

