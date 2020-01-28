Olympia Teacher Jailed Over GCE Fraud

The Lusaka Magistrates Court has jailed a 39-year-old teacher of Olympia Park Secondary School to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K1,000.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) acting public relations manager Dorothy Mwanza stated in a statement issued on Monday that Jacob Shawa solicited and received K1,000 gratification from a GCE candidate as a reward for having assisted in registering for their examinations.

“The Anti- Corruption Commission in 2017 arrested Jacob Shawa, aged 39, of plotB143/13 Kaunda Square Stage II and charged him with one count of corrupt practices by public officer contrary to section 19 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act N0. 3 of 2012. Particulars of the offence are that Jacob Shawa, solicited and actually received a sum ofK1, 000 gratification from a GCE examination candidate, as a reward for having assisted in registering for their examinations. This matter was presided over by Hon. Brian Simachela,” Mwanza stated.