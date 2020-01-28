Randy Grandpa Gets 20 Years for Defiling Granddaughter

The Ndola High Court has sentenced to 20 years imprisonment a 53-year-old grandfather who defiled his eight-year-old granddaughter and infected her with genital warts.

According to court records, Samson Ngosa, a farmer, used to call his granddaughter as small wife.

This is in a matter where Ngosa stood charged with defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It was alleged that in March, 2019, Ngosa inserted his manhood into the eight-year-old victim’s private part.

According to testimony by the victim’s 12-year-old sister who had been sleeping next to her at the time of the encounter, she testified that her grandfather used to abuse her and her sister and would refer to her sister as small wife.

The Court heard that the incident happened whilst their grandmother had gone out to a funeral and upon hearing the news of the defilement, she and Ngosa started fighting.

When the matter came up before Ndola High Court Judge Derrick Mulenga, Ngosa was found guilty of defilement and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

In his defence, Ngosa opted to remain silent, but had a witness who was his wife and she testified that she had on the material day gone for a funeral.

She admitted that Ngosa was the only man that had been left with the other children.

According to medical examination after the victim got sick, she was found to have contracted genital warts.

In mitigation through his advocate, Ngosa stated that he was advanced in age and a first offender who was entitled to leniency and that he was remorseful.

Judge Mulenga said he had heard the mitigation and also taken note that Ngosa was advanced in age.

“But at the same time, being advanced works against him. Being a grandfather gives you responsibility to be a protector of grandchildren, to nurture them and give them the best of life and his conduct was contrary. Defiling a child to the extent of giving her a sexually transmitted disease is very bad,” said Judge Muelnga who later sentenced Ngosa to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour.