Unruly Behaviour Leaves One Dead In Chililabombwe

One person has been shot dead while four others are nursing gun wounds in Chililabombwe after a mob besieged the Zambia National Service camp where a suspect picked by some members of the Public was being kept.

The mob descended on the ZNS camp to demand that the person arrested be handed over to them as they suspected him to be among the alleged criminals spraying unknown chemicals in homes.

The suspect arrested is alleged to have stolen a wheel barrow but the irate residents accused him of being among those attacking citizens in the night.

When the situation became out of hand officers were forced to fire warning shots to scare the mob.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso who confirmed the development said the officers shot one person who died and wounded four others.

He said the four have been admitted to hospital while body of the deceased is in the hospital mortuary.

Kapeso has since urged members of the public to desist from taking the law in their own hands.

He has warned that officers are will not tolerate unruly behaviour in their efforts to maintain law and order.

