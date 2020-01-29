Copperstone University Diploma Suspended By The HPCZ

The Health Professional Council of Zambia has with immediate effect indefinitely suspended the Diploma in Environmental Health programme at Copperstone University.

Speaking at a media briefing in Ndola today, HPCZ chief executive officer Boniface Bwalya said the suspension of the program was because the institution was not meeting the standards.

He said the institution lacked a laboratory, on site copies of textbooks and qualified personnel to teach the program.

“At Copperstone University, we conducted compliance and established that they were not meeting the standards. In November last year, we issued a notice to suspend the program. We expected that they could follow the notice. On January 6, 2020, we established that little progress was made for the program. They persistently failed to meet the minimum standards,” Mr. Bwalya said.

“The program for environmental health has been suspended indefinitely. This means that the institution is not allowed to conduct this program.”

He said the students are not at fault and the institution will bear the cost.

“To the students, for now, the training will not take place until they put in place everything in the guidelines. This is the only program that was approved by HPCZ. We keep an eye on them and ensure that no training is taking place. If they go against that, the law is there and we will take them to court because that will be breaking the law with impunity,” Mr Bwalya said.

He added that those students that graduated in Environmental Health will be evaluated.

“Those that graduated, we have to evaluate the students. They will need to get back for training at the expense of the institution. This is not a problem of the students, but the institution,” Mr Bwalya said.

