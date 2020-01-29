Death Sentence For Man Who Shot Girlfriend

Murder accused Nshinka Kaputu has today been handed a death sentence by Lusaka High Court judge Catherine Lombe Phiri.

Judge Phiri ordered that Kaputu is hanged until pronounced dead by a competent medical practitioner for shooting dead his girlfriend, Precious Mangesana, in 2017.

The man has also been jailed 25 years for causing grievous harm on his daughter after he shot her in the neck at the time of shooting the mother.

Kaputu was charged with the murder of his lover and acts intended to cause grievous harm after he shot his daughter in the neck.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, judge Lombe-Phiri in May last year found him with a case to answer and placed him on defence and he denied shooting Mangesana and his daughter Naila.

The court, in finding him guilty, said he killed his girlfriend and wounded the daughter in a savage manner with no regard for human life.

Judge Lombe-Phiri then sentenced Kaputu to death by hanging until pronounced dead by a medical practitioner and in the second count handed him 25 years with hard labour.

