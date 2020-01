His Royal Highness Senior Chief Ndungu Songe Ngundu the 8th of the Luvale people and custodian of the Likumbi Lya Mize traditional ceremony has died.

Ngambela Patrick Fumbela confirmed the death of the traditional leader to ZNBC this morning saying that His Royal Highness died on the 27th January 2020 in Ndola, Copperbelt Province.

