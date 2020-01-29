OPINION: It’s Unthinkable! Where Is Your Faith?

When all options are exhausted to cause desperation in the hearts of the people to revolt against a duly elected government, the announcement and fear pronouncements of a witch can and may sound like a messianic call to total freedom, yet, it’s a trumpet call of deception that has lived its usefulness and now manifesting the true colours of deception.

It’s unthinkable that the announcement of a spiritist can cause us to throw our true values and faith to malign our own true faith and begin to look at every attire as satanic.

Do we stand to support any acts that violate our Christian faith? The answer is definitely no! But can we also be on a side of a witch who attacks our brother openly? It’s No!No! My own brother could have gone astray and there is a remedy to bring the sheep that have strayed, but I cannot be on the side of a spiritist who feels he can defy the deity and instead deistifies himself. That’s an abomination.

“Bring back my powers or else you die”, bane that’s defying the Supreme God in broad daylight. Which powers and what power? Where is the scripture that says,vengeance is mine, says the Lord. Who are you to issue ultimatums?

The act is wrong in both ends and must not be used for political capital. The one who gave the power is actually the one who manipulated those who recieved power. Being in the position of a prophet, true or fake, has a positive edge of manipulation over the followers.

Why should a self confessed killer be called your brother and live every minute to see another man die at the wish of a witch instead of the intervention to stand in prayer?

We are a Christian Nation, for God’s sake and our prophesy must not be shrouded in mixed worship. All those brothers who took that power or whatever it is, stay calm and focused. You did that out of ignorance and a manipulative force but you should not be allowed to be manipulated further.

Take that power before men of God near you and renounce that power. The Church is for such and that happens every Sunday and every day.

Rev. Lackson Malombola

Theologian & Leadership Analyst

Global Capstone Centre

For Leadership Development

