Suspected Criminals Gas Six Homes In Lufwanyama

Lufwanyama District Commissioner Ms. Miniver Mutesa has said suspected criminals have gassed six houses in the area.

Ms. Mutesa explained that the criminals have taken advantage of the criminal activities in Chingola of gassing the residents, with over 130 people affected last week.

She disclosed that the criminals are targeting single women-headed homes by spraying unknown chemicals.

“These thieves are taking advantage of what is happening with our neighbours. They are usually attacking when the rains finish and single women-headed homes have been attacked,” Ms. Mutesa said.

She said thieves gassing the residents took advantage of the prevailing situations somewhere and stole property in some houses they attacked.

Mutesa said all victims that were attacked have since been discharged from hospital and police have instituted investigations in the matter.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.