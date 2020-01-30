In Almost Every Country, People’s Faith In Democratic Systems Is At Rock Bottom Levels

By Peter Andrews.

I read with great interest, your article on the need for an alternative governance system for Zambia. A new study has delivered a huge reality shock to career politicians and liberal elites that dissatisfaction with democracy has been rising for decades, and especially in the developed world is approaching an all-time global high.

World leaders love to toot the horn of democracy. To take just three recent examples, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau and even Barack Obama have all weighed in on how great their country’s democracies are. This would be all very well, if only the people agreed.

But according to research published this week by the Bennett Institute for Public Policy, a think tank based at the University of Cambridge, they do not. The findings were borne by asking citizens a simple question; whether they were satisfied or dissatisfied with democracy in their countries. Surveys conducted between 1973 and 2020 were analysed.

In total, the question was posed to over 4 million people. By combining all of these sources they were able to outline the changing perceptions of democracy over the past 25 years worldwide, and over the past 50 years in Western Europe.

And the results were unequivocal. Wherever in the world you look, you will find democracy in a state of malaise.

Overall, since the mid-1990s, the number of people who say they are “dissatisfied” with democracy has increased by almost 10 percentage points from 47.9% to 57.5%. That figure is the highest in the time taken in by the study, and 2019 is the year with the highest level of democratic discontent on record.

In developing countries around half of people are dissatisfied with democracy in their countries, a huge figure, although this represents only a slight increase in the last 25 years. The authors believe that poorer countries received an injection of positivity from their brand new democracies, but as people see their countries slide back into crime and corruption it is beginning to wear off.

But what this study shows beyond doubt is that people everywhere, on every continent, are becoming more and more disillusioned with the system under which they live. They are told that by having an election every few years they can decide what kind of societies they want to live in, but increasingly, they see that this is not so. They sense that something is wrong, every election cycle they see the same pre-packaged candidates trotted out, having faux-heated debates with each other despite having substantially identical policies on the issues that matter most.

‘’Democracy’’, goes the adage, ‘’is two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner’’. Apparently, more and more people are beginning to see it that way. For the rest, it’s time to wake up and smell the mutton.

