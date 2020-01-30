Keith Mweemba Banished By Magistrate Kaoma.

Lusaka Lawyer Keith Mweemba has been banned from representing National Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili in a matter the opposition leader is sued for defamation of the President following his misconduct in court.

Magistrate Albert Kaoma said Mweemba’s conduct amounted to contempt of court and ordered that he should not step in his court.

Magistrate Kaoma also said Mweemba should further be reported to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) for his misconduct.

This is in a case where Mr. Kambwili was dragged to court by New Congress Party president Peter Chanda for alleging that the President Edgar Lungu’s association with businessman Valden Findlay was because they were dealing in drug-related activities and that the Presidential jet was being used to courier drugs.

However, Mr. Kambwili pleaded not guilty.

While the matter was being heard on Wednesday, Mr. Kambwili’s lawyers applied for an adjournment saying their client needed to seek medical attention.

But this was opposed by private prosecutor Jonas Zimba on grounds that there was no medical evidence before the court to warrant such an application and magistrate Kaoma ordered that cross examination proceeds.

Lawyer Mweemba then sought a meeting in chambers as he insisted on an adjournment.

He later excused himself from the proceedings and stormed out before permission was granted.

This led to magistrate Kaoma ordering Mweemba never to go back to his court and advised Mr. Kambwili to find another lawyer to represent him in the matter.

