Lusaka Man Commits Suicide

A 30-year-old man of Lusaka’s Kanyama compound has allegedly committed suicide by taking an insecticide.

Police have identified the deceased as Justine Musonda and said his body was discovered yesterday around 11:00 hours under a tree in Kalundu, Garden House area in Kanyama Compound.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed in a statement that officers found the body with an empty tin of insecticide besides it on the scene, which they suspect might have been consumed by the deceased.

“They also found a wallet, business cards and National Registration Card bearing the name Justine Musonda aged 30. His body has been taken to UTH mortuary awaiting identification by relatives and post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” Katongo stated.

