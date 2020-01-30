Six Arrested In Chingola For Alleged Gassing

Six people have been arrested in Chingola in connection to the alleged ongoing gassing in the District.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso has told Journalists in Chingola that police are also holding various assortment of items allegedly being used by suspects.

Kapeso said so far police has a basis for further investigations from the suspects who have been arrested so far.

He has stated that the six arrested include five men and a woman believed to be between 18 to 26 years.

Kapeso said officers will not leave anything to chance until all those behind the alleged gassing of home in Chingola are apprehended.

He said those arrested have given police vital information to help bring more suspects to book.

