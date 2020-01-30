There’s No Case Of Wuhan Coronavirus In Zambia – Health Minister

The Government of Zambia has refuted reports circulating on some media platforms originating in South Africa quoting that country’s Health Minister, that Zambia has recorded a case of the 2019 novel Coronavirus.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya in a statement issued said that through the disease intelligence wing, the Zambia National Public Health Institute, Government has heightened surveillance, including at points of entry, and continue to monitor the situation as it evolves in affected countries.

“Government is working with partners to enhance the country’s preparedness to handle any case should it arise,” he said.

