“I Can Raise Kobe Bryant From Death If 10% Of His Net Worth Is Given To Me” – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

By Olalekan Ajimoti.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, made some shocking claims concerning the death of the basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant who died in an helicopter crash on their way to California in saturday.

While the man of God was preaching and prophesying to his congregations, he said he is capable of raising Kobe Bryant and his daughter from death.

He however attached some conditions to this…. According to man of God, he can only do so if 10% of Kobe’s net worth is given to him.

Prophet Nigel Maisie says as quoted below.

“The Lord just took me into the spirit world, and I have seen a great man fall….This news will shake the entire world because of how great this man is. I see a lot of people on social media talking about the man for weeks to come and I see a lot of sad faces.”

“America will mourn this great man. The Lord then instructed me to announce to the family of this man, the American Embassy in Ghana and the entire world that He the Lord has not sanctioned the death of this man.”

“He again said to me, ‘Nigel, tell the family of this man and tell the entire world, should they agree to pay my tithes and offerings I will use you as a vessel to bring this man and his daughter back to life.'”

Prophet Nigel asserted that without the 10% offer, there was no way he could bring the man and his daughter back to life because that was the instruction given to him by God Himself.

“The man is worth 500 million dollars and should the family agree to give 10% of his income to me, I will bring them back to life. Thus sayeth the Lord! Without the money, I cannot bring him and the little girl back.”

Prophet Nigel Giasie after making these declarations asked his congregation to pray in tongues and thank the Lord for wanting to use him and their church for such a great miracle.

He went on to admonish the congregation to make sure the message reaches the American consulate in Ghana, the family of the late Kobe Bryant, and also warned his congregation not to doubt the words of Almighty Jehovah or else face some serious repercussions.

