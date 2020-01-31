China Virus Toll Hits 170, As Countries Step Up Evacuation Plans

China has taken extraordinary steps to try and curb the spread of the virus, effectively sealing off Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei.

China reported its biggest single-day jump in novel coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as confirmation that three Japanese people evacuated from Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicentre, were infected deepened fears about a global contagion, and more countries announced plans to bring their citizens home from the hard-hit city.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which initially downplayed the severity of a disease that has now killed 170 people across the country, warned all governments to be “on alert” and will meet on Thursday to discuss whether to declare a global health emergency.

The number of confirmed new cases grew to 7,711, said the National Health Commission. A further 81,000 people were under observation for possible infection.

The infection is believed to have started in Wuhan, and spread as people began travelling for the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, the country’s busiest and most important holiday season. With a case confirmed in Tibet, it has now spread to every corner of the country.

Japan reported additional infections after three citizens among more than 200 on an evacuation flight from Wuhan on Wednesday tested positive for the infection. Two had shown no sign of the illness, adding to anxieties after two previous cases had already been confirmed in patients who had not even travelled to China.

The United States has also begun evacuations of its citizens with the first charter flight touching down at a California military base with nearly 200 consular staff and other Americans on Wednesday.

All passengers were declared symptom-free but will remain isolated for days while they are monitored.

Some 250 French citizens and 100 other Europeans are expected to be flown out of Wuhan on board two French planes this week.

Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Singapore have also announced they plan to bring home their nationals from the city, with a growing number of governments advising their citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to China.

Major airlines that have suspended or reduced their services to China include British Airways, German flag carrier Lufthansa, American Airlines, KLM, and United Airlines.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the new coronavirus posed a fresh risk to a fragile world economy.

“There will clearly be implications at least in the near term for Chinese output and I would guess for some of their close neighbours,” Powell said.

