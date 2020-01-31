Dangote Customers Complain Over Defective Cement

Some residents of Chingola have cried foul over the substandard cement which was produced by Dangote.

Some consumers who reportedly bought the product before it was recalled have taken to social media to complain about the product.

Melvinstein Shamatemba posted in the Facebook group “Building My Own” complaining that he had used Dangote cement for his foundation but that it had taken over a week to cure.

He explained that he had officially complained to the supplier who told him that they could not do anything about his misfortune adding that he was not the only one in the situation.

He wrote, “Dangote cement bwafya. Who else is going through what have been through? I bought Dangote cement last week on Monday. From Monday till today ‘taikosele’ I nearly punched the bricklayer thinking he was the problem. Then somebody told me that am not the only one, he made blocks using Dangote cement ‘amabwe tayalekosa'”.

“On saturday I went to the people who sold me right here in chingola to make a formal complaint, actually I was not the only complainant. Sadly they said they can’t do anything about it. Today I went in town to look for Sinoa or Mphamvu I found another man complaining bitterly about the same, I felt bad for him because its a slab.”

But a source at Dangote cement who last month confirmed the firing of the quality manager due to compromised standards explained that thousands of bags have been recalled as a control measure.

He said the company normalized the anomaly and that the product was now up to standard.

Asked if the company has any plans to reimburse the people who used the compromised cement the source said the company is remaining tight lipped because they don’t want to see a situation where people will flock to their offices with demands for compensation.

The source has disclosed that two outlets namely Atheneon in Kitwe and Kazumba Investments in Lusaka had some of the products which were recalled after numerous complaints from their clients.

Last month reports emerged indicating that Dangote Cement had fired its Quality Manager after the company’s product failed the Zambia Compulsory Standard Agency tests leading to the recall of thousands of bags of the cement.

The story was later disputed by ZCSA something which begs the question if there is a cover-up by the institution to try and protect the company which was regarded as one the best producers of the commodity in the country.

