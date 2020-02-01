Annual Inflation Rate Shoots Up

The annual rate of inflation in Zambia for the month of January has risen to 12.5 per cent from 11.7 per cent in December, 2019.

Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa said at a briefing in Lusaka on Thursday that the rise in the rate of inflation was due to increased food and non-food prices.

He said the increase in the year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January, 2020, means that on average, prices of goods and services increased by 12.5 per cent between January, 2019, and January, 2020.

Of the total 12.5 per cent annual inflation rate recorded this month, food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 8.1 percentage points, while non-food items accounted for 4.4 percentage points.

“The year-on-year (annual) food inflation rate for January, 2020, was recorded at 15.4 per cent compared to 15.2 per cent recorded in December, 2019. This development was mainly attributed to price movements of food items, such as bukabuka, dried bream, dried kapenta mpulungu, cooking oil and fruits (such as oranges, pineapples and pawpaw),” Mr Musepa said.

“The year-on-year (annual) non-food inflation rate for January, 2020, was recorded at 9.4 per cent compared to 7.8 per cent recorded in December, 2019, indicating an increase of 1.6 percentage points. This increase was mainly attributed to items such as electricity, diesel and petrol.”