Copperbelt to Hold Prayers for Peace as Calm Returns to Chingola

The Copperbelt Province on Saturday will hold prayers for peace following a spare of suspected ritual attacks and gassing of people in their homes.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfriddah Sumaili said this when he paid a courtesy call on Copperbelt Province permanent secretary Bright Nundwe.

Rev Sumaili said the Ministers Fellowship inter domination has made arrangements to have a day of prayer tomorrow, February 1, 2020 in all districts on the Copperbelt which will help bring peace in the community.