Copperbelt to Hold Prayers for Peace as Calm Returns to Chingola

The Copperbelt Province on Saturday will hold prayers for peace following a spare of suspected ritual attacks and gassing of people in their homes.
Rev Sumaili said she was happy to see churches in communities uniting to pray for the nation, hence the need for them to reach out to communities.
She said the devil was trying to instill fear in the people in the country through the mysterious happenings in Chingola but advised that citizens must unite in prayer to bring instability to an end
Rev Sumaili has appreciated the security enforcers and community members who stood united against what was going on in the province.
She said government will ensure that peace prevails in the country with the help of the Lord.
And Nundwe said the situation in Chingola is calm.
He said the police managed to handle the situation by safeguarding the communities that were being attacked.
Nundwe added that it was important to take charge in Chingola in a spiritual manner.