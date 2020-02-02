33 Year Old Inmate Sentenced To Death For Murder In Luanshya

The Ndola High Court has sentenced to death a 33 year old inmate for rape and murder of a woman at a farm in luanshya.

This is in a case Edward Nkweto, who was convicted of burglary and theft is alleged to have committed murder and rape.

Nkweto, had only 22 days to his release before he committed the other crimes that have landed him in a death sentence.

Facts before court were that Nkweto, on 19th June, 2019 whole working at a farm with other inmates, did rape and murder Charity Mayeya contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for judgment in the Ndola High Court, Judge Derrick Mulenga found Nkweto guilty on both counts stating that the Prosecution team had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Judge Mulenga sentence Nkweto to 20 years imprisonment for rape and to death for murder.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.