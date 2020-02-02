FIFA boss wants African Cup of Nations every four years, not two

Sunday February 2, 2020

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino told African football leaders on Saturday that he wants their continental Cup of Nations to be played every four years as part of a package of reforms designed to lift “African football to the top of the world”.

Infantino also told a seminar in Rabat attended by delegates from each of the Confederation of African Football’s 54 member associations, that he wanted new stadiums in every member state and had earmarked $1 billion to finance the ambitious program.

The Africa Cup of Nations is currently staged every two years, which makes it unpopular with European clubs.

“What I’m asking you, and it’s your decision, is to discuss and consider moving to a Nations Cup every four years,” Infantino said.

He said he wanted to “revolutionise African football”.

“Pele once said that an African team would win the World Cup, but this hasn’t happened and it seems we are not making progress. Today must be the day we turn that page” Infantino said.

(Source – AFP)