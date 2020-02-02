Nomination For Nobel Peace Prize For KK Filed Successfully.

The quest to have Zambia’s founder President recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize for his pursuit of liberty, freedom and self determination received a boost when the Norwegian Nobel Institute accepted a proposed nomination for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to be considered for the award of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination has been filed by Dr. Mwelwa Mulenga and Dr. Earnestine Robertson based in the United States with the support of Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba.

Others supporting the nomination include Minister of Local Government, Dr. Charles Banda, Professor Bernard Mwansa Nchindila at North-West University in South Africa, and Dr. Chisanga Chanda, an academic based at Claremont Graduate University in the United States.

In a letter dated 29th January 2020 to the nominators, the Norwegian Nobel Committee confirmed and thanked the nominators for the proposal.

The application was filed through the Nobel Institute whose principal duty is to assist the Norwegian Nobel Committee in the task of selecting the recipient(s) of the annual Nobel Peace Prize and to organize the Nobel award event in Oslo.

Mr. Mwamba said Dr. Kaunda’s work towards attaining Peace and Freedom in Africa was so fundamental that its success brought Freedom to millions of people.

He said that with the passing of time, the work, sacrifice and commitment to achieving Peace made by Dr. Kaunda might not be appreciated unless the country helped document the matter and raised his International recognition profile.

He said he was confident that the proposed nomination will receive favourable response among other worthy candidates being considered for the 2020 Nobel Peace as the work done by Dr. Kaunda speaks for itself and is known by all lovers of Peace in the World.

Issued by:

Dr. Mwelwa Mulenga

Vice President.

Los Angeles Lusaka Sister Committee

Los Angeles.

USA.

