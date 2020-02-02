One Person killed On Suspicion Of Being A Ritual Killer In Mushindamo

A 34 year old taxi driver of Kabisapi area in Mushindamo District has been murdered by an angry mob on suspicion of being ritual killer.

And the angry mob has also left one person injured and went on to burn to ashes a motor vehicle registration number ALJ 2153 used by the two

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila who confirmed the incident said it happened between 02hrs to 06hrs.

Namachila has explained that the irate residents descended on the two leaving them severely injured with one dying upon arrival at Solwezi General Hospital.

He has identified the other injured as James Morgan, 29, of Zambia Compound.

Namachila said stated that the two were beaten on suspicion that they were ritual killers.

He has since warned residents against taking the law in their hands and allow police work.

