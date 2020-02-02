Police Arrest 8 in Kalulushi Riots

Police in Kalulushi have arrested 8 people in connection to their riotous behaviour that happened in that district.

An angry mob armed with all sorts of weapons rioted and stoned police who went to pick up a body of a man suspected to have been murdered.

The residents blocked the road and charged at the police with all missiles accusing them of not doing enough to protect the community.

The irate mob accused police that the body picked up was left by suspected ritual killers who they alleged were behind tye murder.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga confirmed the incident and expressed disappointment at the behaviour exhibited by the Community.

Katanga said police had picked up the body of a man identified as Peter Mlauzi in Umulu farms suspected to have been murdered by unknown people.