Police Hunt for Killer Hubby in Nchelenge

Police in Nchelenge are looking for a man who allegedly killed his wife for unknown reasons.

Police Public Relations officer Esther Katongo has identified the suspect as Jomba Kantindulo and the deceased as Cathreen Chilufya, aged 42, of Yenga Village in Chief Kambwali in Nchelenge.

Allegations in the matter are that on 29th January, 2020 at an unknown time at Soja Farm Area in Chief Kambwali, Kantindulo assaulted his wife for unknown reasons and she sustained multiple bruises and was bleeding from her ears.

Katongo has revealed that on 31st January, 2020 around 20:00 hours, Kantindulo allegedly dumped his wife at her mother’s home, after her condition deteriorated and fled the village.

She said the victim later died around 12:00 hours on Saturday upon arrival at St. Paul’s Mission Hospital.

Her body is in the Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the suspect who is on the run.