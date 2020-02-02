Road To Tokyo 2020: Mwape Summons 30 Into Camp

Zambia Women National Team coach Bruce Mwape has summoned a 30-member provisional local squad as part of preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier against Cameroon in March.

Mwape has roped in some stand-out players from under-20 squad and retained some of his star performers in the runner-up to the final qualifying round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic race.

Foreign based players will join the preparations in the final stages owing to club commitments. The Copper Queens will enter camp on Wednesday as they commence their 2020 calendar that also has Africa Women Championship and Cosafa tournaments on the radar.

Zambia will be away to Cameroon on March 5 before hosting the indomitable lionesses five days later in Lusaka.

Full Provisional Squad…

(Goalkeepers)

Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Musole Ngambo (Zesco), Tricia Mutale (Nkana), Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Unutu Muchahabali (YASA)

(Defenders)

Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Agness Musesa (all Green Buffaloes),

Margaret Belemu, Mary Mulenga, Emeldah Musonda (all Red Arrows), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Lushomo Mwemba (Nkwazi), Jackline Nkole (Indeni), Rose Cheelo (Green Eagles), Melody Mulosa (Police Doves)

(Midfielders)

Mary Mwakapila, Judith Zulu, Ireene Lungu (all Green Buffaloes), Rhodah Chileshe (Indeni), Prisca Chilufya (Red Arrows), Amira Njovu, Tryness Changwe, (both Green Eagles),

(Strikers)

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows), Rachael Nachula (Green Buffaloes), Theresa Chewe (Indeni Roses), Thandiwe Nkhata (Nkwazi), Happy Pinto (Zesco).

Copyright © 2020 ZR.