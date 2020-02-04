44 Year Old Drowns In Mafinga

A 44 year old man in Mafinga District of Muchinga Province has drowned after being swept by a heavy current while crossing the Kantonga Stream.
Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase has confirmed the development is believed to have happened on Saturday around 22hrs.
Njase has identified the deceased as Geoffrey Sikanyika a businessman of Lunyika Village.
He has explained that Sikanyika met his fate while crossing the Kantonga stream whose banks have burst.
Njase has further stated that the body was found floating yesterday by some members of the public.
He said the family has been advised to proceed with burial as no foul play is being suspected.
