The Malawi Judgement Versus The Zambian One

Since the nullification of the Presidential Elections of President Peter Mutharika of Malawi, The Opposition in Zambia have been trying so hard to marry the Constitutional Court judgement in Malawi to the Constitution Court judgement of 2016 where Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema petitioned the election of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Infact Mr. Hichilema has issued a statement lampooning scorn and ridicule on the judges of the Constitution Court of Zambia in the wake of the judgement of the Constitution Court of Malawi.