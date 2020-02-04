OPINION: Zambia Needs A New Political System To Attain Economic Emancipation

Those calling Paul Kagame’s Rwanda authoritarian have no discipline to live and appreciate Rwanda’s house rules, just like an indisciplined child sees a right parent authoritarian. Even Lucipher rose against what he termed an authoritarian God. He wanted his own roof not because God was bad.

Similarly, the opposition in Zambia today are not in politics to fight Edgar Lungu because he is not able to provide for an ordinary child in rural Zambia but because, like in the case of satan, they want Edgar Lungu’s seat. That is their priority. Do you seriously believe Hon. Harry Kalaba resigned because of corruption in the PF or that Mr. Hichilema believed himself when he was calling the then defense minister GBM a corrupt man?

Let’s open our own minds and see the world as it really is not what we are told to believe. Aren’t we all looking up to China and for the right reasons? No one is discussing the authoritarian China it ought to be but the future we can all relate to, where technology breeds solutions.

But why are we borrowing money from this country that makes money out of our raw materials? Well, China put its house in order first just like a responsible husband and father will not give chance to his wife and children to recognize another man outside of his home as their source of livelihood. Allow me to quote Paul Kagame…

“We need to mobilise the right mindsets, rather than more funding. After all, in Africa, we have everything we need, in real terms. Whatever is lacking, we have the means to acquire. And yet we remain mentally married to the idea that nothing can get moving, without external finance. We are even begging for things we already have. That is absolutely a failure of mindset.”

Decisions have to be made, some of them too bitter to our liking but we must accept that the current political system was designed by a thinking mind to yoke Africa with perpetual poverty. Let’s put our house in order as well. Why should we spend more time and resources on elections than on issues that literally bring food to the table?

It’s just that we have been brainwashed into thinking we know what we are doing but we are not any different from a happy mad man sitting on a rubbish dump. We have reduced ourselves to fighting each other for seats on a destinationless train and everyone is OK with it.

The current regional multiparty political system cannot bring development to Zambia. We need a well thought out governance system which will prioritize education, agriculture, technology, and all that matters to attain first world status over the current system that is all about elections!

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

Global Capstone Centre

For Leadership Development

WhatsApp: +260 977 430702

Copyright © 2020 ZR.