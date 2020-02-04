The Constitutional Court in Malawi has delivered a Landmark verdict saying Professor Peter Mutharika was not duly elected as President of Malawi.

✓ The Court orders that Vice President Everton Chimulirenji is no longer vice president

✓ The status in the Presidency including the office of the vice president reverts to what was prior to 21 May, 2019 elections.

✓ Fresh elections should be held within 150 days including Saturdays and Sundays as well as public holidays.

✓ The Court ruled that an election is not free and fair if the body managing the elections fails to count for missing votes; if result sheets are replete with alterations made in absence of monitors; if electoral management body fails to preserve electoral materials used in the polls which are essential for resolution of disputes; and if the process of reconciliation of ballots and votes is compromised as was case with May 21 elections.

✓ The Court has found that Malawi Electoral Commission failed to have important occurrences at polling stations recorded in log books in accordance with electoral laws. MEC also contravened electoral laws by dispatching log books to illegal centres and by proceeding to determine the national results without receiving all record log books from all districts. These record log books are necessary to MEC’s funcvtion as a tribunal when it begins to handle electoral disputes.

✓ The Court noted that If the electoral process is followed, it cannot lead to careless alterations on result sheets as was the case with the May 21 elections. Any discrepancies are supposed to be noted as part of records and not corrected at no location other than the national level. This lessens the number of persons who should tamper with original documents. Regrettably as it happened in this case, the result sheets were altered under cloudy circumstances where political party representatives were not available to witness the changes. What resulted out of the process cannot be trusted. There is no basis for the electoral management body to trust such results.

✓ The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions has said it will prosecute MEC warehouse manager Mr. Makwete for lying to the Court.

Source: Malaw24

Copyright © 2020 ZR.