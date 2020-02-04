President Edgar Lungu Meets Traditional Leaders From Lusaka Province

His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 met traditional leaders from Lusaka Province at State House.

The President assured the chiefs of unwavering Government support to ensure their chiefdoms are developed.

The chiefs were Bunda Bunda of Rufunsa, Mphuka and Mburuma of Luangwa, Chieftains Chiawa of Kafue, Chief Sikoongo of Chirundu.

Others were Chief Mpanshya, and Chief Shikabeta of Rufunsa and Chief Chipepo of Chirundu.

Picture By Eddie Mwanaleza

State House 04-02-2020.

