Robbers Steal K151, 000 From Mambwe Filling Station

Robbers have broken into Oasis Filling station offices in Mambwe District and stole K151,000 cash which was in the safe.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala who confirmed the incident told Breeze FM that the robbery occurred around 01:00 hours on Sunday.

Mr. Sakala said the two guards manning the filling station were tied by the robbers after they became unconscious after taking some soft drinks offered to them by the robbers.