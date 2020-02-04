Zambians In China Are Safe, Assures Chinese Ambassador

The 4,000 Zambian students in China are safe from Coronavirus, including those in worst-hit Wuhan City, Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie has assured.

The Chinese Ambassador said during a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday that the Chinese government will ensure their safety as measures have been put in place to bring the deadly Coronavirus under control.

“I have noticed the recent report on the situation of the Zambian students in China, especially the 200 students in Wuhan city, which is the most affected city, that they are safe. Currently, China has 4,000 Zambian students and I can confirm to you that all of them are safe and healthy. Please, let me emphasize that for Zambian and other foreign nationals in China, the Chinese government will fulfil its international obligations to settle their reasonable concerns in a timely manner and ensure their safety with a responsible attitude. I want also to inform you that my government takes the prevention and control of the outbreak as the country’s most important issue for now and the people’s safety and health always come first,” he said.

“The epidemic is a devil and we will not let it hide. The government of China will take full responsibility of the health of foreign nationals studying and doing businesses during the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel Coronavirus. Currently, the efforts of the Chinese government have received positive reviews from the international community and China has full confidence, capability and resources to win the battle against the virus with concerted efforts, scientific containment and targeted polices under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China.”

He said in Zambia, the Chinese Embassy has wasted no time to honour its obligations as they are working around the clock to make all efforts for the prevention and control of the epidemic.

He also said the Embassy is alert to screen all Chinese returning to Zambia after celebrating the winter festival in China.

“Of the total of 1,884 Chinese people living in Zambia who went for the winter festival in China last year, only 242 have returned to Zambia by January 10, 2020. My Embassy has also put up measures to monitor the remaining who would want to come back to Zambia that they should remain in China for now. Those who will travel will need to be put on serious observations, and probably put in an isolated place for two weeks before they can be allowed to make further movements,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.