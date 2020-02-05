Malawi’s Mutharika Appeals Nullification Judgement.

Malawi president Peter Mutharika has appealed the nullification of his election by the Constitutional Court.

According to Mutharika’s spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani, some of the grounds include serious miscarriage of justice, threat to democracy and an attempt to circumvent the will of the people.

Mutharika is arguing that the ConCourt made some judgements including 50 + 1 which was not submitted by the petitioners.

Secondly, the court also ordered Parliament to meet and reconcile tenure of MPs which is against spirit of separation of powers.

Meanwhile, Mutharika has said he is ready for fresh elections if the Supreme Court eventually upholds the ConCourt determination.

