More People Gassed As Police Zero In On Suspects

A family in Kasama survived gassing by unknown people who left behind offensive weapons in the hours of Saturday, and Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga confirmed that unknown people gassed two dormitories at Lufwanyama boarding school.

She said 17 pupils from the boarding school had been affected and were the District Hospital, where they were currently admitted.

Ms. Katanga said the police are investigating the incident. In the last few weeks, unknown people have gassed several households in Chingola on the Copperbelt.

A first year Copperbelt University student last week died from suffocation. After his parents’ home was gassed.

And in the case in Kasama, one of the victims, Ms. Alice Musonda said when she woke up to pray at midnight, on the fateful day, she felt dizzy and weak. She said the throat was also very dry, while the nose and the eyes were itching.

She said several attempts to get out of bed failed as she could not get the strength to stand up.

