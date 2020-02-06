Malanji At The AU Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon . Joseph Malanji, MP, has arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to represent His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia at the African Union Summit.

The 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) is underway kicking off with a meeting of the Executive Council.

Hon. Malanji is accompanied by Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon. Christopher Yaluma, Minister of Justice Hon. Given Lubinda and other senior Government officials.

