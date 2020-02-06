Ndola Man Gets 20-Years for Attempted Rape

The Ndola Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 20-year-old man for attempting to rape a woman.

In this case, John Changala, 20, of unknown address was charged with attempt rape contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Changala, on December 15, 2019 in Ndola, unlawfully attempted to have carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

When the matter came up before Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate John Mbuzi, the accused admitted the charge.

According to court records, the woman, who is 23, was walking between 20:00 hours and 21:00 hours in Kantolomba compound in Ndola when she was attacked by Changala.

The court heard that the woman was going to see her husband when a male person who was coming from behind grabbed her by her T-shirt which later got torn during the struggle.

The man took advantage and started touching her breasts and buttocks.

The woman tried to reason with him but he insisted that he wanted to sleep with her.

The woman then shouted for help but she was over-powered and dragged to a nearby bush where Changala wanted to force himself on her.

However, members of the public came to her rescue.

“In the process, the woman sustained swollen neck and some general body pains. That is how she reported the matter to the police,” court records show.

Changala admitted to the facts and the court convicted him according.

Magistrate Mbuzi then sentenced him to nine years imprisonment with hard labour.