OPINION: Our Leaders Must Speak Positive Growth In Our Institutions Of Governance

A certain section of our society is slowly turning into merchants of negativity that border on tearing down every wall of patriotism and sovereignty. If anything, it’s now about discrediting institutions of governance through the court of public opinion.

It’s a dangerous calculated scheme to overlook our achievements as a nation as they see that as an impediment to their political ambitions. But as they say, you can’t make your candle any brighter by blowing off that of your friend, so these acts cannot drive those perpetrating them far.

We are dismayed and absolutely startled that when a witch made headlines, the opposition could jump on it to turn the citizenry against their legitimately elected government. Where is the sense of leadership on the need to instill patriotism in every ordinary Zambian as leaders aspiring to take over the national leadership mantle?

Equally, how can an election nullification in Malawi suddenly be used to trade negative energy that undermines our judicial system, in the process, labelling our judges all sorts of names? Is this not the same court that ruled against President Edgar Lungu? Is it not the same ConCourt that upheld the election of their MP’s Sesheke election victory?

So then, what is this negativity all about? It’s not about the nullification of the presidential elections in Malawi but a calculated agenda to wreck and undermine institutions of governance in the country. It’s bent on the agenda and trajectory to portray every stride of development initiative by government as failure and create an artificial wind of change.

They have continued to refuse to commend government on the progress made so far in many areas and when it comes to their strongholds, they have even stifled development, sitting on CDF and yet they are blaming it on government.

The Malawian nullification of general elections, just like the Kenyan case must be seen as our neighbours’ ability to learn from our 2016 petition drama. They went to court prepared. Judges offer judgement based on irrefutable evidence not social media propaganda.

In Kenya, the opposition carried tangible evidence to court and the court had no option but to nullify the election. The happenings in Malawi echo the Kenya incident.

In Zambia, on the contrary, the Constitutional Court explained that the court was prepared to hear the matter within the 14 day period, but that from the onset, the petitioners failed to work expeditiously within the time provided for in the Constitution, that even to the last day, they kept bringing applications before the court.

The problem was not the ConCourt as someone may want you to believe but the fact that the petitioners’ lawyers, in the absence of verifiable evidence, simply had no intention of putting any witness on the stand as they kept raising preliminaries and requested that they file bundles, and ultimately at a late hour decided to withdraw from representing the petitioners citing lack of adequate time for the matter.

Even after the court directed that the trial would run and conclude on 2nd September, 2016, being the last day of hearing, the petitioner chose to file a number of interlocutory applications, which consumed most of the time, at the expense of ensuring the petition was heard within the specified time.

Those undermining institutions of governance, such as our Judiciary must know that it will take a long time to reverse the negative mindset they are creating for personal political ambitions. In fact, the same negative mindset being created today may ultimately be their downfall, even as we approach the 2021 general elections.

Why is the news on the Court in Namibia throwing out a petition not seen as news if it’s justice they are after? It’s because they know that they cannot gain any from from it.

Even the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) they claim to be corrupt is the same institution that saw Michael Chilufya Sata beat Rupiah Banda, a sitting President. Let’s respect our institutions of governance and speak positive growth in them.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

Global Capstone Centre

For Leadership Development

WhatsApp: +260 977 430702

