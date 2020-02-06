Police In Mwinilunga Pick Up A Woman, 52, With Explosives, Unknown Chemicals And Drugs

Police in Mwinilunga have picked up a 52 year old woman of Zesco Compound for being in possession of four explosives, unknown chemicals and an assortment of drugs in her house.

The woman was picked yesterday during an operation conducted in the District by Police.

This was revealed when the Deputy Inspector General of Police In-Charge of Administration Eugene Sibote visited Mwinilunga and Ikelenge Districts to check on the Security situation.

Mr. Sibote said Police will not rest until perpetrators of crimes were brought to book and face the law.

“We will follow these criminal elements even to their bedrooms to ensure that they are dealt with decisively and face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

He commended police officers for the good job done and encouraged them to work even harder and make sure that individuals who were bent on distabalising the peace and order of Mwinilunga and Ikelenge districts were nabbed.

Recently, one person in Ikelenge District died when a rocket propelled grenade exploded killing him instantly as he was trying to extract mercury from it.

The seized chemicals have been submitted to relevant institutions for analysis.

Mr. Sibote is in North-Western province to analyse the security situation after incidences of gassing were reported in the province.

Issued by the Police Public Relations Unit.