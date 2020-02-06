ZCCM Gold Company is a Zambian newly established company that will oversee the mining, processing, refining and marketing of gold in Zambia.
The company is owned by ZCCM- IH (51%) and the Zambian Government (49%)through the Ministry of Finance.
ZCCM-IH has since advertised the post of Chief Executive Officer.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
One Response to “ZCCM – IH Establishes A Gold Company”
Herv Rena
Government should be categorical and tell us how many gold mines we have apart from the one which has surfaced in Mwinilunga.Let them tell us the other shareholders of this sensitive mine.