ZICTA, RTSA Warns Against Taking Pictures of Accident Victims

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) have warned Zambians against taking pictures and videos of accident victims, saying their moral obligation is to assist in such situations.

In a joint statement issued issued today by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga and ZICTA Corporate Communications Manager Ngabo Nankonde, they have stated that citizens must render assistance to road accident victims to save the lives of the injured instead of taking pictures and videos to share on social media platforms.

They stated it is unethical to circulate pictures or videos in bad taste such as those showing dead bodies and injured persons in road accidents.

“The RTSA, in collaboration with ZICTA, is working out modalities on how to stop the growing trend of producing and circulating accident scene pictures and videos of both the deceased and injured on social media,” they stated.

The two institutions have further advised the public to report persons taking pictures and videos of the deceased and injured accident victims to the RTSA National Call Centre toll-free line – 983 or the ZICTA Toll-free line 7070 or the Zambia Police on 911 for action.