49 Year Old Killed In Mistaken Identity Case In Solwezi

A 49 year old man of Solwezi has become the third person to be killed in the district by a mob on suspicion of being one of the people allegedly spraying unknown chemicals in homes.

Cosmas Shaba was murdered using unknown sharp instruments around 19:30hrs yesterday in Muzabula area, near Mashimpi School.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila has confirmed the development stating that the body of the deceased was found in the bush with multiple cuts.

Namachila said the deceased was in a vehicle parked with a Woman who has been identified as Naomi Mulusa before a mob pounced on them.

He stated that the mob descended on the two but the Woman aged 19 was left with wounds before the suspects fled.

Namachila said the woman has been admitted to Solwezi General Hospital while body of the deceased is in the same hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

“I want to appeal to community leaders to begin talking to their respective communities and help to restore human cohesion and fight this new crime, we have intensified patrols to bring to book the people behind alleged gassing,” he stated.

