Chieftainship Wrangles In Mambwe District Far From Being Over!

Senior Chief Nsefu of Mambwe District in Eastern Province has objected to an application for interim injunction made by John Kunda Kapepa on grounds that it has been overtaken by events and it is, therefore, untenable because Kapepa is no longer recognised as Chief Kakumbi.

But lawyers for Kapepa, who is contesting his dethronment as Chief Kakumbi, have said that the matter has not been overtaken by events as claimed by Senior Chief Nsefu, stating that he is still on the throne as chief Kakumbi.

Kapepa has in this case sued Senior Chief Nsefu whose name is Smart Sokhani Phiri and he wants the court to declare that he is the current and reigning Chief Kakumbi of the Kunda people.

Chief Nsefu on January 2, 2020, in a letter dated December 28, 2019, informed Kapepa that he has been dethroned as chief Kakumbi with immediate effect.

Kapepa stated that Senior Chief Nsefu based the decision to remove him from the throne on alleged insubordination, violence, arson, refusal to give consent to land by applicant and demolishing houses and other structures, among others.

Senior Chief Nsefu then purportedly appointed Chief Msoro to act as Chief Kakumbi but on January 14, 2020, the Royal Family of the Kakumbi Royal Establishment and Kakumbi Electoral College convened and resolved that Kapepa continues being Chief Kakumbi as they have not recommended his removal as Chief.

Kapepa also wants Senior Chief Nsefu to be restrained from interfering with the administration of the Kakumbi chiefdom and from appointing or purporting to appoint any person to act in his position, pending determination of the matter by the Lusaka High Court.

Lusaka High Court judge Catherine Lombe Phiri a fortnight ago granted Kapepa an ex parte order of injunction which she has to confirm after hearing both parties.

But in an affidavit in opposition to an order of interim injunction, Senior Chief Nsefu stated that the letter dated December 28, 2019 had the immediate effect of dethroning and removing Kapepa from the position of Chief Kakumbi, which position he installed upon him, on the basis that he had conducted himself in a way that exhibited insubordination and contrary to the interest of the people under his chiefdom.

